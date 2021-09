One is attempting to make a productive return from a significant injury. The other is hoping to take the next step from intriguing prospect to dependable performer. Together, Alex Fontenot and Ashaad Clayton are aiming to give Colorado one of the deepest, most versatile backfields in the Pac-12 Conference in their respective roles behind starter and reigning Pac-12 offensive player of the year Jarek Broussard. And during the Buffaloes’ season opener against Northern Colorado on Friday night, Fontenot and Clayton gave an early indication they are more than ready for that challenge.

