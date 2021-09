In this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, while the chatter has cooled down, there are still whispers about whether or not general manager Kelly McCrimmon may be able to land Jack Eichel. In other news, Kaedan Korczak recently explained how being a part of last season’s playoff run has helped turn him into a pro, and as a result could have him making an impact at the NHL level in 2021-22. And, while it may be hard to believe, last Thursday marked the three-year anniversary of the acquisition of Max Pacioretty.

