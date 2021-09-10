CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce leads class of 16 into basketball Hall of Fame

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Celtics star Paul Pierce was in a class of 16 scheduled to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend. Bill Russell will also be honored. Although he’s already in as a player, he will be the fifth person to be honored as a coach and a player. Others to be inducted are Villanova coach Jay Wright, defensive star Ben Wallace, two-time NBA champion Chris Bosh, longtime Portland and Sacramento coach Rick Adelman, three-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson, Fab Five member Chris Webber and two-time Olympic gold medalist Yolanda Griffith.

