A Few of the Best Places to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and All the NFL Action

For Philly, all eyes will be on starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who enters year 2 looking to lead an Eagles offense that had a lot of trouble last year. He will have some help with first-round receiver DeVonta Smith joining the receiving core, along with returning speedsters in Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins, the latter of which should see much more touches this season. With Miles Sanders and Dallas Goedert as impact players, and four of five starting linemen also returning, the Eagles offense has the tools to be explosive. It all falls on the shoulders of their young quarterback to make it happen.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO