Science-backed brews and barbecue

Lawrenceville’s newest brewery is making a name for itself with its authentic reproduction of famous European styles of beer. Located just blocks from historic downtown Lawrenceville, Ironshield Brewing has found a home in the building that once belonged to the Gwinnett Daily Post. The history of the building and its evolution into a craft brewery, which opened in July 2020, speaks to both the writer and the beer lover in me. To have been able to see those Heidelberg printing presses in all of their glory would’ve been a treat, but to walk among the towering two-story tanks that are helping to create Ironshield’s next batch of beer is just as fun. Equally as entertained is Ironshield’s co-founder and CEO David Rice, who leads me on a tour of the massive 55,000-square- foot building, beginning with the taproom, which feels as though it was plucked from a small neighborhood in Germany, and through the warehouse, home to the brewing, cellaring and packaging operations.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO