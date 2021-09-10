Salisbury, Ram win men’s doubles; Gauff, McNally reach final

Andy Murray slipped to a defeat at the hands of Russia’s Roman Safiullin in the second round of the Open de RennesHaving eased past Yannick Maden in the first round of the ATP Challenger Tour event, Murray had no answer to Safiullin – who eased to a 6-2 4-6 6-1 victory.Murray had praised the US Open triumph of Emma Raducanu earlier in the week but the three-time grand slam winner is some way off adding to his own tally at the moment.Safiullin – ranked 158 in the world, 42 places below Murray – had his number on the hard courts...

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO