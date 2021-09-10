CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, Ram win men’s doubles; Gauff, McNally reach final

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Joe Salisury has a chance at the doubles double at the U.S. Open. Salisbury and Rajeev Ram won their second Grand Slam men’s doubles title with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory Friday over Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares. The women’s doubles final is Sunday, when Coco Gauff and Caty McNally will try to win their first major title. Salisbury and Desirae Krawczyk reached the mixed doubles final later Friday. Salisbury is trying to become the first player to win the men’s and mixed doubles titles at the U.S. Open since Bob Bryan in 2010.

