Epic Lower Trestles to host world surfing championships

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (AP) — Less than two months after surfing’s Olympic debut, the top five women and men have gathered at Lower Trestles in Southern California for the World Surf League’s new one-day, winner-take-all championship. World titles will be decided on the waves for the first time instead of by the season points standings. There will also be equal prize money, with each champion earning $200,000 out of the identical $470,000 purses. Organizers will wait for optimum conditions to decide which day the contest will be.

kion546.com

