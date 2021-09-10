CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 885 new cases, totaling 239,886

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 885 additional COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths. As of today, there are 370 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

LAS CRUCES, NM

