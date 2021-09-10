CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caeleb Dressel vs. Kyle Chalmers: Latest Duel Slated For This Weekend in Naples

By John Lohn - Editor-in-Chief
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaeleb Dressel vs. Kyle Chalmers: Latest Duel Slated For This Weekend in Naples. The latest chapter in the rivalry between American Caeleb Dressel and Australian Kyle Chalmers is set for this weekend. Dressel and Chalmers are expected to clash in the 100-meter freestyle during the sixth match of the International Swimming League (ISL) season in Naples, Italy. Dressel will represent the Cali Condors while Chalmers is expected to make his season debut for the London Roar.

SwimInfo

Caeleb Dressel (Illness) Held Out of Day 2 of ISL Match 6

The Cali Condors were without Caeleb Dressel for Day 2 of the sixth ISL match of the 2021 season due to illness. Dressel was not in the lineup for the Condors in its meet with the London Roar, Tokyo Frog Kings and Aqua Centurions. According to Rowdy Gaines on the ISL broadcast, the cause was an illness, though there was no indication if it was COVID-19 related or not.
SPORTS
SwimInfo

Third Week of ISL Campaign Features More Caeleb Dressel; London Roar Expecting Aussie Boost

Third Week of ISL Campaign Features More Caeleb Dressel; London Roar Expecting Aussie Boost. The fifth and sixth matches of the International Swimming League (ISL) season will take place between Thursday and Sunday in Naples, which is the site of the league’s regular season. On Thursday and Friday, the L.A. Current will clash with Team Iron, the Toronto Titans and D.C. Trident. On Saturday and Sunday, the Cali Condors will seek their third consecutive victory when they face the London Roar, Tokyo Frog Kings and Aqua Centurions.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

ISL Match 4, Day 2: Caeleb Dressel Wins Four Events, Kelsi Dahlia Takes Two as Cali Condors Pull Away

ISL Match 4, Day 2: Caeleb Dressel Wins Four Events, Kelsi Dahlia Takes Two as Cali Condors Pull Away. The Cali Condors have been mostly untouchable in International Swimming League (ISL) competition over the last year, but in Match #4 of this year’s regular season, held entirely in Naples, Italy, the LA Current have been a formidable opponent. On day one, Cali opened up a big lead and then could only watch as LA inched back into the competition and took the lead after the 400 freestyles. Cali then won both medley relays to surge back in front, but the advantage was only 24 points heading into day two.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Caeleb Dressel Shows Brilliance and Humanity in 200 IM Cameo Against Daiya Seto

Caeleb Dressel Shows Brilliance and Humanity in 200 IM Cameo Against Daiya Seto. For the first time this ISL season and for the first time ever on the international level, Caeleb Dressel stepped outside of his normal forte of sprinting: freestyle, butterfly and for short course, the 100 IM. He chose to skip the 50 freestyle, in which he undoubtedly would have won easily, to race the 200 IM. Given the teams competing in ISL Match #6, Dressel and Cali Condors head coach Jeff Julian surely knew that racing the 200 IM meant a showdown with Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Duncan Scott of the London Roar, 2019 world champion Daiya Seto of the Tokyo Frog Kings and 2017 world champion Chase Kalisz of the Aqua Centurions.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Caeleb Dressel to Compete in 200 IM During ISL Match #6 Against Duncan Scott, Daiya Seto, Chase Kalisz

Caeleb Dressel to Compete in 200 IM During ISL Match #6 Against Duncan Scott, Daiya Seto, Chase Kalisz. The majority of his international swimming success has come in the sprint events, but Caeleb Dressel has shown some flashes in 200s during his career, particularly in short course yards. Now, Dressel will take aim at the 200 IM in short course meters during Match #6 of the ISL regular season in Naples, Italy. And Dressel, representing the Cali Condors in the ISL, will be racing against signature competition: Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Duncan Scott of the London Roar, 2019 world champion Daiya Seto of the Tokyo Frog Kings and 2017 world champion Chase Kalisz of the Aqua Centurions.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Caeleb Dressel Out Sick as Cali Battles London for Match 6 Title

Caeleb Dressel has taken the day off from racing in Naples, telling Rowdy Gaines that he was not feeling well. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. 2021 International Swimming League – Season 3, Match 6. Saturday, September 11 – Sunday, September 12. 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST (7:00...
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

ISL Match 6, Day 1: Daiya Seto Touches Out Caeleb Dressel in Exciting 200 IM; London Roar Narrowly Leading Cali Condors

ISL Match 6, Day 1: Daiya Seto Touches Out Caeleb Dressel in Exciting 200 IM; London Roar Narrowly Leading Cali Condors. The reigning ISL champion Cali Condors have won their first two matches of the regular season, which is being held entirely in Naples, Italy, over a five-week stretch. But in Match #6, the London Roar have gotten off to an impressive start and hold a 13.5-point lead after the first day of competition. Minna Atherton, Luke Greenbank, Emma McKeon, Guilherme Guido, Kira Toussaint and Duncan Scott all recorded individual victories for London, and the Roar also dominated the men’s 400 freestyle relay.
SPORTS
SwimInfo

U.S. Men’s Medley Relay Turned Near Miss Into Gold To Cap Olympic Games

U.S. Men’s Medley Relay Turned Near Miss Into Gold To Cap Olympic Games. (From September’s Swimming World Magazine) The United States had never lost the men’s 400 medley relay at an Olympics, but in Tokyo, the team barely made finals, qualifying seventh. With Great Britain considered a slight favorite, Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple not only won the race for the Americans, but set a world record from Lane 1.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Caeleb Dressel To Sit Out Remainder of ISL Regular Season

After pulling out of the second day of competition during Match 6, Dressel will sit out for the rest of the regular season and gear up for the playoffs. The biggest star in the International Swimming League (ISL) is done for the regular season. After withdrawing from the second day...
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

ISL Match Eight: Sarah Sjostrom Making Surprise Return; Kyle Chalmers Set For Solo Action

ISL Match Eight: Sarah Sjostrom Making Surprise Return; Kyle Chalmers Set For Solo Action. The eighth match of the International Swimming League (ISL) season will offer some intriguing matchups when Energy Standard, the London Roar, L.A. Current and Tokyo Frog Kings go to work in Naples. The meet will be held Saturday and Sunday, with Sarah Sjostrom returning to action for Energy Standard and Kyle Chalmers making his individual-race season debut for London.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Darian Townsend, Olympic Champion, Tabbed As Head Coach Of Phoenix Swim Club

Darian Townsend, Olympic Champion, Tabbed As Head Coach Of Phoenix Swim Club. The Phoenix Swim Club (PSC), which has a rich history in the sport, is turning to an Olympic champion as its next coach. Effective October 4, Darian Townsend will assume the head-coaching role for the club. Townsend has been the head coach and president of the Westside Silver Fins since 2017.
PHOENIX, AZ
SwimInfo

Bethany Galat Announces Retirement from Swimming

Bethany Galat, who won silver medals in breaststroke at the World Championships, has announced her retirement from swimming at age 26. Galat made the announcement on Instagram. The former Texas A&M standout made a run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but fell short in the breaststroke events. From her post:
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Sarah Sjostrom Receives Olympic Resilience Award After Comeback to Win Silver

Sarah Sjostrom Receives Olympic Resilience Award After Comeback to Win Silver. (From September’s Swimming World Magazine) Despite fracturing her elbow in February and undergoing surgery to have screws and a metal plate inserted, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom was not only able to compete five months later at the Tokyo Olympics, but also claim a silver medal in the 50-meter freestyle on the final day of competition.
SWIMMING & SURFING

