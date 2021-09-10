Caeleb Dressel vs. Kyle Chalmers: Latest Duel Slated For This Weekend in Naples
Caeleb Dressel vs. Kyle Chalmers: Latest Duel Slated For This Weekend in Naples. The latest chapter in the rivalry between American Caeleb Dressel and Australian Kyle Chalmers is set for this weekend. Dressel and Chalmers are expected to clash in the 100-meter freestyle during the sixth match of the International Swimming League (ISL) season in Naples, Italy. Dressel will represent the Cali Condors while Chalmers is expected to make his season debut for the London Roar.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
