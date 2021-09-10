Wisconsin's Muslim Americans address post-9/11 Islamophobia through community, civic engagement
Twenty years ago, as Muslim Americans joined others mourning the victims of the 9/11 attacks, they also faced the increased threat of Islamophobia. The sentiment ranged from personal attacks on Muslims, and anyone who could be mistaken as Muslim, to words of bigotry. Harmful stereotyping and rhetoric alienated people as they lived and served in their communities.www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com
Comments / 0