CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin's Muslim Americans address post-9/11 Islamophobia through community, civic engagement

Daily Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago, as Muslim Americans joined others mourning the victims of the 9/11 attacks, they also faced the increased threat of Islamophobia. The sentiment ranged from personal attacks on Muslims, and anyone who could be mistaken as Muslim, to words of bigotry. Harmful stereotyping and rhetoric alienated people as they lived and served in their communities.

www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 reasons why FDA advisers did not recommend Covid-19 booster shots for everyone

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration declined Friday to recommend the agency approve Covid-19 booster doses for everyone who got vaccinated six months ago or longer. They did recommend a more limited step: emergency use authorization for people 65 and older, and for people at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Oshkosh, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#Muslims#Al Qaida#The World Trade Center#Pentagon#Islamic#Desi#South Asian#Many Muslim Americans#The Civil Rights Movement
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy