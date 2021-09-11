CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Medina Alert Issued For White Buick Encore, Suspect Vehicle In Hit & Run Crash

By Jennifer McRae
 6 days ago
DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are searching for a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that happened Friday afternoon. A Medina Alert was issued for the white 2021 Buick Encore GX with Colorado License plate BQU-154.

Stock photo (credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

Investigators say the vehicle may have damage on the right passenger side, specifically the mirror. The suspect vehicle was involved in a crash with a scooter rider in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania after 3 p.m. Friday.

The scooter rider was seriously injured. The vehicle was being driven by a young white male and was last seen headed south.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or suspect vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com . If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

