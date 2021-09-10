CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgium complete second round line-up at World Cup of Darts with comfortable win over Greece

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelgium will face Austria in the second round at the World Cup of Darts after an assured 5-2 win over Greece to end the opening action in Jena, Germany on Friday evening. One of the most comfortable pairings in this format, they will hope that finally it will become a golden formula and it certainly is in the pairs with Huybrechts having won his last 12 pairs matches in the tournament dating back to 2014.

