Disney backs theatrical releases for remaining 2021 films

More than 60 years after the Soviet Union beat the U.S. into orbit with the launch of its Sputnik satellite, a new space race is heating up between the two rivals. And once again, the Russians are claiming bragging rights with plans to produce the first feature film shot in outer space, ahead of Tom Cruise’s upcoming $200-million space epic. “The Challenge” is the story of a Russian doctor who’s sent to the International Space Station to save the life of a cosmonaut. If all goes according to plan, the production team will lift off next month on a 12-day mission...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO