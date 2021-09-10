CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Taco Bell Will Start Recycling Sauce Packets… by Mail?

By Brittany Martin
Vegetarian Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaco Bell has long been a favorite of vegetarian and vegans on the go; before you could get a veggie burger from every other fast food chain along the highway, at least you knew you could reliably get a bean burrito or a handful of other meat-free dishes. More recently, the company has even actively courted plant-based eaters, offering expanded menu options and ordering tips. Still, it hasn’t exactly what we would call an eco-minded enterprise. Now the brand is trying to shift that reputation, revealing a plan to recycle some of the 8.2 billion pounds of used Taco Bell sauce packet trash generated each year – but it isn’t most intuitive waste-reduction program we’ve ever heard of.

