Insomniac Games revealed their new project, Marvel’s Wolverine

With PS1 retro vibes, Janitor Bleeds is a survival horror game that won’t leave you cold. Janitor Bleeds, a game developed by Bonus Stage Publishing in partnership with Korpus, will be released on PC and consoles early next year. Step inside the domain of an abandoned amusement arcade in Janitor Bleeds, and you’ll come across Janitor, an old arcade game that oddly urges you to delve further and deeper within itself. However, all players must be cautious since, at some point in the game, Janitor begins to take control of your life and the entire planet, and the only way to live is to locate some more money to continue playing it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO