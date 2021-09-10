Insomniac Games revealed their new project, Marvel’s Wolverine
Logan to star in new Insomniac Games game unveiled yesterday at 2021 PlayStation Showcase. For many Marvel fans, this was undoubtedly the biggest surprise of the night. Insomniac not only showed us Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but also a project they’ve been working on for the past two years. Wolverine, the X-Men superhero, will star in his own video game titled Marvel’s Wolverine, which has piqued the interest of many, since based on what we saw in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, we can be certain that a game with a lot of promise is on the way.gamefreaks365.com
Comments / 0