STAND TOGETHER WEEK | Four Thorns get first STW experience, provide veterans support

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers and Thorns’ week of community service has rebounded in 2021, but because the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited in-person events in last year, a number of the club’s players had never experienced Stand Together Week ,before. Even now, a schedule of events that was well into the thirties before 2020 is recouping its numbers. Twenty events made up this year’s Stand Together Week calendar.