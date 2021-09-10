CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
STAND TOGETHER WEEK | Four Thorns get first STW experience, provide veterans support

By Richard Farley
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers and Thorns’ week of community service has rebounded in 2021, but because the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited in-person events in last year, a number of the club’s players had never experienced Stand Together Week ,before. Even now, a schedule of events that was well into the thirties before 2020 is recouping its numbers. Twenty events made up this year’s Stand Together Week calendar.

