Premier League

EPL GW-4 Pre-Deadline and Live Chat

By Paul_Oliver
nevermanagealone.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re back with GW-4, after a couple of weeks away due to the international break. This gives us all a chance to reset, do some potential tinkering with our fantasy teams and pray that our players make it through unscathed. Unfortunately we’re not just contending with the threat of injuries but also coronavirus and the risk of quarantine. This has already caused multiple players to miss out and has cast a doubt over a few more.

nevermanagealone.com

EPL GW-4 FPL Player Picks

Hey! Cristiano Ronaldo is back! In an unexpected turn of events, the Portuguese forward decided against all odds to move back to Manchester. And oh! It’s not the blue half of Manchester where we expected. All eyes will be on Man United as they welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford where Ronaldo is scheduled to make his debut.
PREMIER LEAGUE
nevermanagealone.com

Champions League MD-1 Player Picks

What a weekend of football this has been! Old Trafford witnessed the return of its prodigal son Cristiano Ronaldo, and boy didn’t he make it special! Having scored a shrewd brace in his second Man United debut, the Portuguese superstar will return to the competition that has brought the best out of him — the UEFA Champions League.
UEFA
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Premier League Matchday 4 Picks | The EPL Show (Ep. 235)

A full preview of Matchday 4, which will see Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United. Tottenham sit top of the tree and they kick-off the weekend with their trip to Crystal Palace tomorrow (7.30AM EST). Billi has started the Premier League by going 22-8 with his weekly leans. Home of 'The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

EPL Week 4 Betting Breakfast: Manchester United vs. Newcastle

The ever-popular international break is over, and the EPL resumes business in what has already been an engaging if not shocking campaign so far. We have the usual suspects crowded at the top of the table, with Tottenham leading the way and no less than five clubs tied for second place, only two points adrift. An old legend makes a highly anticipated return to Old Trafford while formerly great teams engage in relegation battles in the league’s basement. It’s week four of a fantastically unpredictable EPL season, and we have the breakdown right here of crucial matches this weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

EPL Week 4 Betting Breakfast: Brentford vs. Brighton

Perhaps only overshadowed by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, the story of the year in this young EPL season has to be the undefeated Brentford. After seeing off Arsenal in shocking fashion in week one, Brentford earned two impressive ties versus Southampton and Aston Villa, both of which were on the road. The Brentford Community Stadium will be rocking this Saturday afternoon as they welcome their club back home when they play host to the visiting Brighton and Hove Albion. Does the Brentford Premier League Cinderella story continue, or do the seagulls spoil the homecoming party?
PREMIER LEAGUE
SportsGrid

EPL Week 4 Wagering Weekend Windup: Leeds vs. Liverpool

An old-timey Premier league rivalry is on tap in week four’s Weekend Windup, which will be light Brazillian talent as soccer federations and national health agencies went tit for tat during the week over circus act COVID rules. The traditional northern England battle will feel especially antiquated with South American talent forced to watch from the stands what promises to be a heavy tackling, card issuing affair as blue-collar giants Liverpool and Leeds tangle at Elland Road. We dive into the mud on this one, but you can check out all the EPL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook!
PREMIER LEAGUE
SportsGrid

EPL Week 4 Weekend Wagering Windup: Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

EPL Week 4 Weekend Wagering Windup: Chelsea vs. Aston Villa. Kicking things off in the Weekend Windup for Week 4, we have title contenders Chelsea on tap, who welcome mid-table upstarts Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge. In a crucial match for both clubs, we take a closer look at the matchup but be sure to check out all the latest odds for this weekend’s EPL agenda on FanDuel Sportsbook!
PREMIER LEAGUE
nevermanagealone.com

Champions League MD-1 Matchday Live Chat

MD-1 Build-Up Defending champion Chelsea kicks off the UCL campaign at home against ever-present Zenit. This season is different for Zenit since the final is planned to be played at their own Krestovsky Stadium, aka Gasprom Arena. In other cities all around Europe, Barcelona hosts Bayern Munich in Tuesday’s most-anticipated match, while on Wednesday Real Madrid visits Inter Milan for a repeat clash from last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
nevermanagealone.com

Champions League MD-1 Rate My Team

The Champions League is back. How much we’ve all missed its anthem, which brings goosebumps all over our bodies. Well it’s not just UCL that’s back — there’s also UCL Fantasy, which has managers deciding whom to buy and whom to leave out. The is my second year of playing,...
UEFA
Santa Maria Times

Brazil tells 4 EPL players for Argentina to quarantine now

Four of Argentina’s players from the English Premier League were ordered to quarantine by Brazil's health agency and looked certain to miss the World Cup qualifier between the South American rivals later Sunday. The decision also instructed the four players to return to the “country of origin” without giving more...
PREMIER LEAGUE
nevermanagealone.com

NMA Podcast: FPL GW-4 Preview

Tottenham fan Harpal joins Paul for a preview FPL Game-week 4. Give the episode a listen: FPL GW4 Preview (28 min) What are your transfer thoughts? Are you wildcarding? Please share in the comments below!. ~
SOCCER
nevermanagealone.com

Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax GW-5

After a decent start to my fantasy EPL season, I was caught out by Game-week 4. Especially damaging was the red card (for two bookable offenses) shown to West Ham’s Michail Antonio, who is in every one of my fantasy teams. Although he’ll now miss GW-5, I still have faith for when he returns, which is why I’m hanging on to him in my FPL team.
SOCCER
The Independent

Dinamo Zagreb vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV

West Ham begin their Europa League campaign with a tricky tie on away soil against Dinamo Zagreb this evening. David Moyes’s side are embarking on their first European campaign in 15 years after their brilliant exploits in the Premer League last season, with Genk and Rapid Vienna making up Group H. Zagreb defeated Tottenham in last season’s round of 16 and will provide a stiff test of the Hammers’ credentials. West Ham’s momentum has slowed a little recently with back-to-back draws against Crystal Palace and Southampton, however, they remain unbeaten in four games and saw their squad significantly bolstered by...
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Beth Mead double helps Arsenal down defending WSL champions Chelsea

Beth Mead’s brace drove Arsenal to a 3-2 Women’s Super League win over defending champions Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium. England star Mead’s double added to Vivianne Miedema’s opener, with more than 8,000 fans lapping up an exciting encounter in north London. Erin Cuthbert had Chelsea level at 1-1 at...
WORLD
The Independent

Is Rennes vs Tottenham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League fixture

Having progressed successfully through a two-legged qualifier against Pacos de Ferreira, Tottenham Hotspur now begin their Europa Conference League campaign proper, starting with a group match away to Rennes.The French side impressed last year but have since lost key midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid, with left-back Faitout Maouassa another notable departure for a Champions League side in Club Brugge.They are midtable in the early knockings of Ligue 1 this year after just one league win so far - while Spurs’ own good start to the Premier League was abruptly ended by Crystal Palace at the weekend.Nuno Espirito Santo must...
UEFA

