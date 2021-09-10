New Orleans Saints strengthen cornerback position with two acquisitions this week

Noteworthy: Roby will start the season on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list — forcing him to sit out the opener as the finale of a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy — and will begin 2021 with a new team. The Saints traded with the Texans on Wednesday to acquire Roby, who figured to be the Texans’ top cornerback again before the deal. He was in the second season of a three-year, $36 million contract with Houston, where he has played since 2019. He previously played with the Denver Broncos, who made him a first-round pick, from 2014-2018 and won Super Bowl 50 during that time. In 99 career games, he has 301 tackles (269 solos), 10 interceptions (three for touchdowns) and four sacks.

