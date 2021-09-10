CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints strengthen cornerback position with two acquisitions this week

By John DeShazier
neworleanssaints.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's no guarantee when, or if, a 'must' will be filled – only that it exists. But the New Orleans Saints were able to go a long way toward satisfying, perhaps, their most glaring 'must' this offseason in a two-day span: adding unrestricted free agent cornerback ﻿Desmond Trufant﻿ on Sept. 7; and trading for cornerback ﻿Bradley Roby﻿ on Sept. 8, in exchange for a third-round pick in 2022 and a conditional pick to Houston in 2023.

