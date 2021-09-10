CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

Judge orders restaurant temporarily closed in mask dispute

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A Jackson County judge has ordered a suburban Kansas City restaurant to close because it continues to defy a mask mandate. Jackson County had sought a temporary restraining order against Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs after the owner, ignored a health department order to close because of repeated violations of the county’s order requiring masks inside businesses to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. The business reopened as a private club in an effort to avoid the mandate. Rae’s Cafe could face sanctions for violating the order. The temporary restraining order will last for 21 days or until the court enters another order.

