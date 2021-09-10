3655 Malden Avenue

Welcome Home to Villa De Espana! A QUAINT European Style Neighborhood nestled amongst the trees of Reston! There is SO Much to Love About This Three Story END-UNIT townhome. Did I say End- Unit??!!! This Updated 3-Level Townhouse has TWO Outdoor Areas to ENTERTAIN! With 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms and over 2,000 Square Feet, This Home Features Lovely Updates Throughout, with HARDWOOD Flooring and Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. ENJOY the Large Living/Dining Room with Wood-Burning Fireplace and Sliding Glass Doors that Leads to a LARGE End-Unit Backyard. Upstairs You Will Find the Owner+GGs Suite with a Private Bath, Dual Closets and a Small Deck. You Will Find Two Other Bedrooms, One with Its Own Private Deck and a Second Full Bathroom. In the Basement, there is a Large Recreation Room, Full Bath, and EXTRA Room That Can Be Used as BEDROOM or DEN, and a Separate Laundry Room. This Rustic Setting Home Backs to TREES and There are Trees on the Side of the Home too. Such a GREAT Location near Reston POOLS, Recreational Activities, Playgrounds, IDEAL Shopping, Dining and Entertainment at the Reston Town Center and the Toll Road. Explore 52 Miles of Reston+GGs Paved TRAILS! Journey to Nearby Recreational Areas like Tranquil Lake Anne or Lake Fairfax Park. It is Conveniently Located Just 1 Mile to the Wiehle Reston METRO Station. Your New Home is the PERFECT Blend of Privacy and Convenience and MORE! Don+GGt Miss this GEM of an End-Unit!FRESHLY Painted: Front Door, Foyer, Dining Room, Upstairs Hallway/Stairwell, Downstairs Stairwell and the Entire Basement and Bathroom. When Renter Moves out, More Painting will Happen in Kitchen, Family Room and 3 Upstairs Bedrooms/Bathrooms. OR, a Painting Credit can be Applied at Settlement. And, a Possible Credit for New Carpeting. Credits will Depend on Contract Price.Tenants works for the home in the master bedroom. Please knock to see the room. Thank you.

RESTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO