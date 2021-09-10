CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3655 Malden Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLovingly cared for, and recently updated, rowhome in the sought after community of Woodberry. Enter into sprawling new wood floors in your large living room, and dining room. New electrical has been updated to 150amp panel, and whole house painted. Kitchen also features updated laminate flooring, and brand new appliances. 1st floor offers fantastic natural light. Off the kitchen you'll find access to your fenced backyard, with parking. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, all including updated flooring, with 1 full updated bathroom. The basement was just finished, and includes the updated flooring from the main level. It also features a potential full bath, and access to the backyard. Check out the 3D scan today!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5176 Mudville Lane

Terrific layout in this stunning five year young home!! The main floor layout is impressive with wide open entertaining space and a gorgeous Kitchen! 2 Bedrooms and a Full bath on one side of the home, with the Master on it's own other side. Upper level showcases ample opportunity for many possibilities: Office space, craft room, play room, multiple computer desk space, separate family room, theatre room, sewing room... any indoor hobby; the list can go on and on. The additional recessed lighting here is an inventive bonus as well. The basement is partially finished with a superior family room but it awaits your future expansion. Plumbing for the Bathroom exists making that future project a breeze. This home also has an upgraded, oversized garage (21' 3" X 19' X9") Vinyl Fencing in this super private yard. Make this your home for the keeping in a wonderful and convenient neighborhood. This home is 2 houses from the walking path that leads you to the neighborhood playground.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

406 Deer Hill Circle

A MUST SEE!!!!! Beautifully maintained home, with hardwood floors, marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. Finished lower level offers walk-out to beautifully manicured fenced-in yard. Outside storage shed is in place to hold all your gardening and lawn care needs. Family room provides outside access to deck with walk down to yard. Water filter system has been installed for your use. HOME WARRANTY.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9120 Clubhouse Drive

Take a look at this 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom home in Delmar with newly upgraded vinyl plank flooring! This beautiful 1,422 sq ft home offers an open concept with a spacious living room! The island in the kitchen offers plenty of prep space for you as you prepare meals in the functional kitchen while you are entertaining guests! Just off the living room is a roomy master suite that features tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, and an attached master bathroom that has been recently updated! The master bathroom features a double sink vanity and tile walk-in shower! Additionally, this property features another bedroom, a full bathroom, and a laundry room! Lastly, this property offers an attached garage!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

403 N Kenwood Avenue

NEW PRICE - MOVE IN READY!!! Stunningly REMODELED from top to bottom! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops, backsplash, spacious pantry, new STAINLESS STEEL appliances, BRAND NEW HVAC, tons of recessed lighting and natural light, high ceilings, all new doors, beautifully redone bathrooms featuring marble style floors, new vanities with storage, completely redone and finished basement with NEW FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER. Fenced in backyard. Move in Ready; Must See! 10++
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10285 Quiet Pond Terrace

Priced to Sell IMMEDIATELY!!! 3 Finished Levels*3 Bedrooms*2.5 Newly renovated bathrooms*Newer Windows, Newer HVAC, Newer GE Front Load Washer and Dryer*New Large Eat in Kitchen*New Carpet and Wet Bar on Lower Level*Private Fenced Rear Yard*Two assigned parking spaces*A host of other conveniences nearby, including grocery, dining, shopping and the Burke Farmers Market. Commuting options abound with the nearby VRE, Fairfax Connector bus lines (direct line to the Pentagon!), George Mason University, and quick access to 495 or the Fairfax County Parkway. Association community offer: community trails, 5 swimming pools, 7 tennis courts, pickleball, tot lots and community centers, you can find more playgrounds, picnic areas, fishing and trails at nearby. Fairfax County schools/highly rated Robinson pyramid. Owner Agent RE.
BURKE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

409 Canaan Street

Beautiful townhome in desirable Oak Creek community. Well kept property is ready for new owners. With a large chef's kitchen and ample space to entertain, this home is ready for your family gatherings and quiet evenings. The deck is waiting for fall evenings with a relaxing drink or simply to enjoy the cooler weather. The basement is a great place to gather for sports games and movies. The owner's suite is large enough to fit a king sized bed with ample space to spare for other pieces. Relax in your own retreat with vaulted ceilings and a spa like master bath with soaking tub. The walk in closet is a welcoming size. The remaining 2 bedrooms are comfortable sizes. The back yard is great for grilling, games or even gardening. This home has it all. Write an offer today! (Pool table in basement does not convey.)
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

20461 Blue Heron Terrace

Beautifully 3-level townhouse is over 1700 sq ft , garage and 2 driveway parking spaces. Updates throughout, beautiful bamboo flooring throughout main level and third level, large open floor plan and a wall of windows providing tons of natural light, with a view of the trees! and a large deck facing trees. Updated kitchen, beautiful cabinets, nice appliances. Upper level bamboo flooring throughout, updated bathrooms and plenty of natural light.Located just off of both Route 7 and Route 28, Close to the airport, minutes from shops, One Loudoun, Dulles town center, and Parks.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4 Wild Plum Court

The Walden Team proudly presents 4 Wild Plum Court! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Super close to Quantico, I-95, shopping, and multiple commuter options! This home sits on a beautiful fenced lot that has been landscaped with love! 3 Finished levels with a welcoming screened-in porch to share your morning coffee and quiet time. New hot water heater (2019), newer roof (2017) and HVAC/furnace replaced in 2013. A short walk to HH Poole Middle School, walking trails, and community pools. A well-maintained home that is ready for the next family!
QUANTICO, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3562 Maplewood Court

Well pack up and bring the kids to this move in ready home only 2 years young. This home sits at the foot hills of the Appalachian Mtns with a beautiful country setting. Plenty of room in this spacious 1859sf townhome. Tastefully decorated...all you need your things to call it home. A half bath was added to the first level for added convenience when entertaining on the first floor. Set up your showing today...the market is hot!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

914 Reverdy Road

WOW MOVE RIGHT INTO THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND TASTEFULLY DECORATED END UNIT ROWHOME IN BALTIMORE! HOME FEATURES A MODERN LOOK WITH LUXURY VINYL FLOORING, CHAIR RAIL, CROWN MOLDINGS, FINISHED BASEMENT, CENTRAL AIR, RECESSED LIGHTS, DISHWASHER, UNDER CABINET LIGHTING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPGRADED GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BREAKFAST BAR, BUILT IN MICROWAVE, CUSTOM PAINT JOB, CENTRAL AIR, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS, LARGE FENCED YARD, FRONT PORCH. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED. HURRY BEFORE ITS GONE! SELLER OFFERING A FREE HOME WARRANTY WITH USE OF CLEAR TITLE FOR SETTLEMENT.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

823 Paul St

Immaculate - One Owner home in super convenient Staunton location. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home features an open concept floor plan with cathedral ceiling, gorgeous flooring, tasteful trim package and elegant gas fireplace. Stunning kitchen boasts ample cabinet and counter space, appointed with pressed tin backsplash and adjacent to the dining area. Second floor has private oversized master with adjoining bath and two more bedrooms that share a full bath. Basement den offers additional privacy or potential home office. Spacious laundry area. Relax and entertain outside on the wonderful back deck or sit around the fire pit overlooking manicured landscaping. Located near restaurants, shopping and a quick hop to the I-81 & I-64 interchange for commuting. New HVAC installed early 2021.,Formica Counter,Oak Cabinets,Fireplace in Living Room.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7 W Montgomery Street

Incredible opportunity to own a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in popular Montgomery Square in Federal Hill! The first floor features the first of the four bedrooms an en-suite full bathroom can be used as a bedroom/guest room/office/home gym space. The rear of the floor provides access to the two car garage, a rarity in the city! The second floor provides an ideal open floor plan including a gorgeous chef+GGs kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. The laundry room is convieniently located just off the kitchen, right beside the powder room. Also adjoined to the kitchen is a sliding door taking you out to the spacious deck overlooking your private alley way. The front of the second floor is your spacious living room that includes a fireplace and oversized windows to allow plenty of gorgeous natural light into your home! The third floor features the sizable primary suite with walk in closet, high ceilings, and en-suite bath as well as two additional bedrooms and a large full bathroom. Entire interior has been freshly painted and all carpet is brand new! 10 minute walk to M&T Bank Stadium, Camden Yards, Science Center, Rash Fields, Cross St. Market, and more. Stunning top to bottom, inside and out!
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1407 Druid Hill Avenue

Bring your imagination and a contractor! Instant equity in this hidden gem. Located in the historic Madison Park neighborhood in West Baltimore. Eligible for CHAP & live near your work grant its just minutes away from Downtown, Penn Station, Camden Yards, and M&T Bank Stadium. Visit Darrellrealty.com to get more information.
BALTIMORE, MD
Boston Globe

For sale: A condo and a Colonial in Malden

PROS This corner unit is in the former Charles Daniels School, two blocks from the Northern Strand bike trail. Left of the entry is a dining and living area, where oversized windows with wide wood sills let in lots of light. A galley kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and glass tile backsplash connects the living room with the main hall. There’s a bedroom past the updated bath, while the corner bedroom in back is larger, with a half bath. The unit comes with one parking spot, and the condo fee includes heat and hot water, gym, and outdoor pool. Pay-per-wash laundry is in the basement. CONS The floor plan is a little choppy.
MALDEN, MA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1010 S Streeper Street

Fabulous location for this end of group home with rear parking pad, multi level decks, and spacious finished space over 3 levels. You will find attention to detail throughout this home from the windows dressed with plantation shutters, brazilian cherry hardwoods, decorative paint, built in shelving, decorative fireplace surround and much more. Tons of windows offer a bright and sunny main level with living room, kitchen w/granite, SS JennAir Appliances & breakfast area along with a convenient half bath. Access to rear parking pad and cozy deck are made easy from the kitchen. As you enter the upper level you'll find 2 nicely sized bedrooms each with full baths and generous closets. The rear deck and roof top deck offer great space for relaxing, morning coffee and socializing with amazing views of the city! Additional finished space can be found in the lower level showcasing high ceilings, family room or 3rd bedroom, full bath, closet and large laundry and utility room. Very well maintainted by owner. WH @2016; Newer Roof; HVAC @2012. Fresh paint.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15 Franklin Street NE

NEW LISTING! Open Sunday, September 19th from 1 - 3 PM! Welcome to 15 Franklin Street NE! This lovely townhome in Brookland has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and has been lovingly updated throughout. The inviting and bright living room with decorative fireplace opens to the dining room separated by beautiful columns, then in to both the kitchen and back porch and patio, both of which are perfect for entertaining. The brick patio itself boasts a koi pond, creating a true private retreat within the city. The modern, eat-n kitchen features a light filled breakfast nook surrounded by windows. Upstairs are three bedrooms including the primary bedroom suite with full bath. Both upper level baths have been updated, with beautiful tile. The spacious lower level has been fully finished with a kitchenette, full bath plus front and rear access, perfect for an in-law, au pair suite or potential rental income. This is a wonderful opportunity to live in the center of it all on a quiet street in the Stronghold section of Brookland, a rare find in downtown DC!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

23 Murdock Road

Beautifully newly renovated townhome in the heart of Rodgers Forge close to everything that Baltimore has to offer. The home has been painted in a neutral color palette and has sunny interior spaces. The expansive living room boasts gleaming hardwood floors, built-in shelves and cabinets and crown molding. An inviting dining room with both a chair rail and crown molding is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has granite counters, ample bright white cabinets and gas cooking. On the upper level are three generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. On the lower level is a large fully finished family room hosting plush carpet, a bonus room and a powder room. Enjoy your morning coffee on the charming deck inside your completely fenced rear yard. **Ground Rent information to be verified**
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21758 Harroun Terrace

Beautiful freshly painted garage townhome that is loaded with upgrades including hardwood floors on main level*Updated gourmet kitchen with huge center island and stainless appliances*Large family room with gas fireplace*Master suite offers tray ceiling, walk in closets and luxury master bathroom with granite*Upper level features 2 additional bedrooms, 2nd full bath and upper level laundry*Finished walkout lower level with den and 3rd full bath*Nice deck overlooks fenced backyard and so much more! Enjoy all of the Broadlands neighborhood amenities including three pools, two tennis courts, multiple playgrounds and picnic areas, community center and the Broadlands Nature Center.
BROADLANDS, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1671 Valencia Way

Welcome Home to Villa De Espana! A QUAINT European Style Neighborhood nestled amongst the trees of Reston! There is SO Much to Love About This Three Story END-UNIT townhome. Did I say End- Unit??!!! This Updated 3-Level Townhouse has TWO Outdoor Areas to ENTERTAIN! With 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms and over 2,000 Square Feet, This Home Features Lovely Updates Throughout, with HARDWOOD Flooring and Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. ENJOY the Large Living/Dining Room with Wood-Burning Fireplace and Sliding Glass Doors that Leads to a LARGE End-Unit Backyard. Upstairs You Will Find the Owner+GGs Suite with a Private Bath, Dual Closets and a Small Deck. You Will Find Two Other Bedrooms, One with Its Own Private Deck and a Second Full Bathroom. In the Basement, there is a Large Recreation Room, Full Bath, and EXTRA Room That Can Be Used as BEDROOM or DEN, and a Separate Laundry Room. This Rustic Setting Home Backs to TREES and There are Trees on the Side of the Home too. Such a GREAT Location near Reston POOLS, Recreational Activities, Playgrounds, IDEAL Shopping, Dining and Entertainment at the Reston Town Center and the Toll Road. Explore 52 Miles of Reston+GGs Paved TRAILS! Journey to Nearby Recreational Areas like Tranquil Lake Anne or Lake Fairfax Park. It is Conveniently Located Just 1 Mile to the Wiehle Reston METRO Station. Your New Home is the PERFECT Blend of Privacy and Convenience and MORE! Don+GGt Miss this GEM of an End-Unit!FRESHLY Painted: Front Door, Foyer, Dining Room, Upstairs Hallway/Stairwell, Downstairs Stairwell and the Entire Basement and Bathroom. When Renter Moves out, More Painting will Happen in Kitchen, Family Room and 3 Upstairs Bedrooms/Bathrooms. OR, a Painting Credit can be Applied at Settlement. And, a Possible Credit for New Carpeting. Credits will Depend on Contract Price.Tenants works for the home in the master bedroom. Please knock to see the room. Thank you.
RESTON, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

116 9TH Street SE

1st Open Sun 9/19 2-4pm. Masks REQUIRED for ALL at ALL times at this property. Thanks for complying to keep everyone safe. PRIMO Eastern Market location and a corner property with a large PRIVATE side yard make for a rare Hill find. This BRIGHT semi-detached 2BR/2BA home in the Capitol Hill Historic District has wood floors on the upper 2 levels, many lovely historic details, 2 fireplaces, and central AC. Open-feeling, while maintaining defined spaces, the main level has a living room at front with a bay nook and a woodburning fireplace. At back a spacious stainless and Silestone kitchen with 5 burner gas stove overlooks the living area through a large internal window and boasts a built-in corner desk. A side island opens to the dining area, basking in light from French doors. Step down to a long totally PRIVATE side yard that is sheltered by a wooden fence and mature plantings ringing it along the outside, with an historic iron fence along sidewalk (see easement note). The connecting lower level of the home has a bright family room with a bay nook and the 2nd woodburning fireplace, the 2nd full bathroom with granite topped vanity, (which also makes this area a nice guest suite), a closet, a nook underneath the stairs pre-plumbed for a wet bar, and large storage room with full size W/D.Upstairs on the 2nd floor are a skylit hall, 2 good-sized bedrooms with AMAZING closets, and a hall bathroom with tub and granite topped vanity. Outside there is a 3ft wide public easement on the East end of the property for the 100 block of 9th St SE neighbors access. It runs north from the iron gate on Independence, through wooden gate, and is a separate 3ft alleyway behind the wooden fence at 116 9th, between wooden fence and neighboring property. Enjoy living at the heart of the Hill, a 2 minute walk to the Market, 4 minutes to Trader Joes and Metro, and a short stroll to restaurants at Barracks Row and our neighborhood cultural center, The Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital. Carpe Diem!
REAL ESTATE

