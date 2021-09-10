CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reflections on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with Vermont National Guard Chaplain

In honor of those who served following the tragedy of 9/11, Zion Episcopal Church in Manchester is holding a discussion to reflect on the 20th anniversary. Chaplain (Colonel) Brett Charsky, will lead this event and review the Vermont National Guard’s courageous service in Afghanistan and Iraq over the last twenty years – to keep the world safer and with compassion. This 9/11 discussion will take place at:

