CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Podcast | Making Wisconsin: 9/11 in their own words

By Nick Viviani
nbc15.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty years after one of the most tragic days in American history, the memories remain fresh. As part of NBC15 News’ commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we brought the stories of a Madison firefighter who was at Ground Zero in the immediate aftermath and a woman whose volunteer work sparked a new passion and life’s goal. We also sat down with Gov. Scott McCallum, who recounted what it was like to be leading the state when the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history struck our shores.

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at border with Mexico

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has been overwhelmed by an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Wmtv#American#Nbc15 News
The Hill

Court strikes down North Carolina voter ID law as racially biased

A panel of state judges in North Carolina struck down a voter ID law Friday, saying the law made it more difficult for Black voters to cast ballots. The judges said in their 211-page ruling that while the motivations behind the GOP-supported law were fueled largely by partisan considerations and not racial animus, the fact that they targeted Black voters still made the law discriminatory.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Ex-Algerian president Bouteflika, ousted amid protests, dies at 84

ALGIERS, Algeria — Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who fought for independence from France, reconciled his conflict-ravaged nation and was then ousted amid pro-democracy protests in 2019 after two decades in power, has died at age 84, state television announced Friday. The report on ENTV, citing a statement from the...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy