20 years after 9/11, “Come From Away” brings light in another dark time

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s one of the most uplifting stories from one of the darkest days in American history. Amid the terror and chaos of September 11, 2001, a small community opened its homes and hearts to thousands of stranded airline passengers. The story of what happened in Newfoundland 20 years ago inspired a heartfelt Broadway hit, “Come From Away” — and now that same musical is helping the theater community emerge from another dark time: the coronavirus shutdown.

