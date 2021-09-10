CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Legends of Tomorrow Character Exits, Ranked — Who Do You Miss Most?

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Waverider’s (figurative) revolving door continues to spin on Legends of Tomorrow. Just this past Sunday, the CW series said goodbye to two more teammates — and they’re hardly the first characters to depart the time-ship. In fact, more than a dozen crew members have come and gone over the past six seasons, leaving fans shocked and/or distraught on more than one occasion.

tvline.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

11 Shows Returning Fall 2021 Without Major Characters

The fall 2021 season is officially kicking off on Monday, September 21, but fans won’t be welcoming back all of their favorite characters when some of the shows return. In some cases, we already said goodbye to some characters in the previous season’s finale. For example, The Blacklist said goodbye to one of its leads, leaving fans wondering just what that means for the show going forward, and Chicago Med lost two of its original staff. The Good Doctor returned home from a medical mission without one of its doctors. An Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, bid adieu to a character but not a cast member; we’ll have to see just how that’s explained when he makes his debut.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

This Grey's Anatomy star is fronting a new series and it sounds brilliant

Grey's Anatomy fans listen up! Former star of the medical drama, Jesse Williams, is going to be fronting a brand new drama series on Hulu and it sounds seriously good. The American actor, who waved goodbye to his role as Jackson Avery in the ABC show earlier this year, will be appearing in Olga Dies Dreaming – a series adaptation of the upcoming novel of the same name, written by Xochitl Gonzalez.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Season 19 Premiere Promo Reveals Gibbs Fate After Cliffhanger Finale

NCIS returns for season 19 on Sept. 20 in a new Monday night spot, and CBS released the first promo for the premiere episode on Friday and confirmed the fate of Gibbs (Mark Harmon): he's still alive! Season 18 ended on a massive cliffhanger, with Gibbs' boat blown up and his body nowhere to be found. However, in the promo trailer, the final shot Is a bloodied but still breathing Gibbs floating amongst the wreckage. Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), McGee (Sean Murray), and the rest of the team are racing against the clock to find their beloved boss, declaring that "he's family."
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legends Of Tomorrow#Waverider#Cw#Tvline
TVLine

Fall TV Preview 2021: Exclusive Scoop and Photos on 20+ Returning Favorites!

After an odd, erratic, pandemic-altered year of television, something akin to a regular fall TV season has returned — and so, too, has our annual Fall TV Preview. Before Premiere Week officially kicks off on Monday, Sept. 20, Team TVLine has compiled the below overview of nearly two dozen returning favorites, packed with exclusive scoop and photos you won’t find anywhere else.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Actress Says Surprise Exit from Series Wasn't by Choice Ahead of Season 23

News of Law & Order: SVU star Jamie Gray Hyder's exit after just two seasons on the show came as a surprise not just to fans, but also to the actress. Hyder, who is exiting the longtime crime drama alongside her co-star Demore Barnes, made the announcement on Twitter that her decision to leave the show was not hers. Both Hyder and Barnes joined the show in Season 21 as recurring cast members before being promoted the following season to regulars.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU teases shocking character death in season 23 premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is set to return to screens in a week's time and already viewers are on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Despite a slightly underwhelming trailer, fans are keen to find out what's in store for the officers of Manhatten's 16th precinct - including exactly how Officer Kat Tamlin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland will be written out of the series.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Boss, Jesse Lee Soffer Tease Halstead's Answer to 'Upstead' Proposal in the Season 9 Premiere

Chicago P.D. fans won’t have to wait long to find out how Halstead will react to Upton’s surprise proposal in the Season 8 finale. As you’ll recall, Upton popped the big question after a rough day at work, and the scene ended before Halstead could give a verbal answer. Showrunner Rick Eid confirms to TVLine that Halstead will give his response in the Season 9 premiere, airing Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 10/9c on NBC. “There’s no doubt Upton loves him, but there’s also quite a lot that played a part emotionally in that proposal — fear and the events of the finale...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

Fantasy Island episode 7 air date, spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare for Fantasy Island episode 7 to arrive on Fox this coming week, there are a couple of things to know. Take, for starters, the fact that it’s shifting back to its standard timeslot on Tuesday night. Also, it just so happens to also be the penultimate episode of the season! The finale is airing one week from tonight though ultimately, we’re not expecting either one of the upcoming episodes to be connected. Most of the stories on this show are, of course, self-contained, which is exactly the thing that makes this stand out amidst most of the other programming that is out there.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Emmys: The Queen's Gambit, SNL and The Mandalorian Lead Early Winners; Ted Lasso Grabs First Wins

The Queen’s Gambit dominated the Creative Arts Emmys this weekend, picking up nine technical awards for its limited series run on Netflix. Other big winners included NBC’s variety sketch series Saturday Night Live (seven total wins, including Guest Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series) and Disney+’s The Mandalorian (seven wins, including Special Visual Effects and Stunt Coordination).
TV SERIES
TVLine

Lucifer, Ted Lasso, Big Brother, The Walking Dead

We know it’s after Labor Day and all, but as far as we’re concerned, you can wear all the white you want while scrolling through our latest Quotes of the Week column. With another seven days of television behind us, we’ve gathered more than a dozen of the small screen’s best sound bites, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Manifest' Season 4 at Netflix: 2 Series Regulars Not Returning

Manifest may have been saved by Netflix following its cancellation at NBC, but when the supernatural drama returns for its fourth and final season, it won't be completely the same. Although the majority of the main cast has already signed contracts guaranteeing their return for the final batch of episodes, two series regular cast members will not return for Manifest Season 4.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in the Season 6 Finale

Last week on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, things looked pretty bleak for the Legends. Constantine (Matt Ryan) was dead, poisoned by Bishop (Raffi Barsoumian) after he connected to the Fountain of Imperium and it looked like Mick (Dominic Purcell) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) were dead, too. Oh, and with the Fountain dead, Earth's protection from hostile alien invasion was lost so it's about to be the end of the world as we no it and nobody feels fine.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Here Is the Full Fox Fall 2021 TV Schedule

Fall TV season is upon us, and Fox's 2021-22 lineup is a mixed bag, with some days of the schedule looking awfully familiar -- no pandemic is going to keep The Simpsons from airing in its usual spot on Sunday nights -- and others filled with new series to replace the shows that got the ax earlier this year.
NFL
fangirlish.com

Twitter is In Love with the Avalance Wedding from ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

In an effort to build a space for queer people like myself, every Tuesday I’ll be posting interviews, opinion pieces, listicals, reviews, and more focused on the LGBT community. Welcome to Queerly Not Straight! Enjoy and leave a comment below if you have a suggestion for what I should cover next.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Good Doctor EP David Shore Teases an 'Internal Nemesis' in Season 5: 'This Will Test Everybody, Including Shaun'

Shaun and Lea’s march to the altar will seem like a walk in the park compared to the drama that’s about to escalate at St. Bonaventure. The Good Doctor‘s Season 5 premiere picks up “not too long” after the events of the Season 4 finale, “but it’s not as brief [a time jump] as we usually do,” executive producer David Shore tells TVLine. “It’s six weeks to a couple months,” and preparations are well underway for Shaun and Lea’s engagement party. But the bigger challenge this year “is not being faced just by them,” Shore specifies. “We’re bringing in an internal nemesis this season, which is something Freddie [Highmore] talked to me about doing last year, and we’re having a lot of fun with that.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

RIVERDALE: Season 5, Episode 16: Band of Brothers TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Riverdale: Season 5, Episode 16: Band of Brothers TV show trailer has been released. Riverdale stars K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, and Madchen Amick. Based on the characters from Archie Comics,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Fantasy Island Season 1 Goes Out With a Hell (or Heaven) of a Bang in Finale

Fox’s summer-long stay on Fantasy Island is coming to an end, and its final guest isn’t ready to say goodbye just yet. Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) guest stars in Sunday’s season finale (8/7c) as Jasper, a con artist consumed by the uncertainty of whether he’ll go to heaven or hell when he dies. And as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, he’s got his work cut out for him. Of course, Jasper isn’t the only one whose future remains uncertain, as Fox has yet to officially renew Fantasy Island for a second season. “We’re really high on it and it’s been exciting for us to cross pollinate some of the stars that we have in other series and do other exciting turns on Fantasy Island,” Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn told TVLine’s sister site Deadline earlier this month. “We definitely see a potential second season, and it’s something that we’re talking about now. We’re very pleased with the show, and Liz [Craft] and Sarah [Fain] did a very good job.” Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of what’s to come in the Fantasy Island finale, then drop a comment with your hopes for the show’s future below.
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

The 2021 fall TV season: What to watch and what to skip this year

With new TV shows premiering pretty much year-round now, fall TV seasons don’t splash quite as hard as they used to. But broadcast networks still craft fall lineup packages, and TV freaks like me still get excited for them. If the new 2021 Fall TV season has a motto, I’d...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy