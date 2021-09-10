Personal aviation company Cirrus Aircraft completes new facility at McKinney National Airport
Cirrus Aircraft has opened a new satellite office at the McKinney National Airport, located at 1500 Industrial Blvd., Bldg. 19, McKinney. Cirrus is a personal aviation company that makes and sells the SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet—a single-engine personal jet—among other aircraft. Cirrus also offers flight kits, training on piloting, operations and air safety, and aircraft maintenance and support services.mckinney.bubblelife.com
