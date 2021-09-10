CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiktok Z and Cool Running VDV Z Share Four-Year-Old Style and Jumping Championship

Cover picture for the articleTraverse City, Mich. – Sept. 9, 2021 – The second day of the USHJA Young Jumper Championships, hosted during the Traverse City Tournament of Champions, saw the final day of the Four-Year-Old Style and Jumping Championships, as well as the continuation of the other age group classes for the 5, 6, 7, and 8 year old horses. The day proved to be another positive experience for the young horses and their riders, providing an opportunity for owners and breeders to showcase the up-and-coming talent that is taking hold in North American equestrian sport.

