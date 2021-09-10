Tiktok Z and Cool Running VDV Z Share Four-Year-Old Style and Jumping Championship

Pretty much since the dawn of human civilization, men and women have tried to catch and tame wild horses. Horses had a lot of uses, given their strength. Moving heavy objects became much easier if you had a horse. In addition, it was also seen as a symbol of status and power; the more horses you owned, you would therefore be wealthier than those around you. While they could be put to work or used to demonstrate wealth, they have also been used for sport, with Horse racing being an established part of human society for longer than most of us would believe.

