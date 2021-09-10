CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Leafs’ Mikheyev Must Use Failed Trade Request as Motivation

By Alex Hobson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beauty of being a Toronto Maple Leafs’ fan is that there’s always something to talk about. And right as the dog days of the offseason began to dwindle with training camp on the horizon, a new topic of discussion presented itself. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman’s latest article, forward Ilya Mikheyev requested a trade following the 2020-21 season. However, the Maple Leafs made it clear that they intended on keeping him and did not honour his request.

