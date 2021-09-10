CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Smithsonian Institution pieces together 9/11 history through personal, poignant relics

By William Brangham
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

www.pbs.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PBS NewsHour

A new book examines ways to end unconscious bias

Megan Thompson shoots, produces and reports on-camera for PBS NewsHour Weekend. Her report "Costly Generics" earned an Emmy nomination and won Gracie and National Headliner Awards. She was also recently awarded a Rosalynn Carter Fellowship to report on the issue of mental health. Previously, Thompson worked for the PBS shows and series Need to Know, Treasures of New York, WorldFocus and NOW on PBS. Prior to her career in journalism she worked in research and communications on Capitol Hill. She originally hails from the great state of Minnesota and holds a BA from Wellesley College and a MA in Journalism from New York University.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PBS NewsHour

Rare U.S. Constitution copy up for auction

NEW YORK (AP) — A very special birth certificate will be auctioned off later this year — a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution. Sotheby’s announced Friday — appropriately on Constitution Day — that in November it will put up for auction one of just 11 surviving copies of the Constitution from the official first printing produced for the delegates to the Constitutional Convention and for the Continental Congress. It’s the only copy that remains in private hands and has an estimate of $15 million-$20 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: How American Muslims have been represented in popular culture post-9/11

At the 20th anniversary of 9/11, American Muslims are considering what the last two decades have meant for them and their communities. As part of that ongoing conversation, PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz spoke with Kashif Shaikh, co-founder and president of Pillars Fund, on Sept. 14 about the ways Muslims have been depicted in stories and on screen in the years since 9/11. The fund aims to build up American Muslim civic institutions, and amplify Muslim narratives and leadership.
RELIGION
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy