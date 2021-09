The lone game in the WNBA on Monday night sees two teams far apart in the league standings meet in Indianapolis, as the struggling Indiana Fever host the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury have gone on a hot streak since they returned to play in mid-August. They have won seven straight games heading in Monday night’s game, and have surged to fifth in the WNBA, holding a 16-10 record. They are a little off the pace for first, trailing the Connecticut Sun by 4.5 games, but are within striking distance of gaving home court in the first round, as they are just a game back of the Minnesota Lynx, and 1.5 games behind the third-placed Seattle Storm.

INDIANA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO