A Chicago woman has been charged with falsely reporting that she had a bomb in her luggage, after arriving too late to get on her flight at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Marina Verbitsky, 46, was refused entry to a flight bound for Chicago with her child and husband on Monday evening. The woman told staff her son had school the next day, so she could not miss the flight, reported The Washington Post. JetBlue Staff at the gate told her the plane was taxiing on the runway. “She became very angry because they were not allowed to board the plane. She...

9 DAYS AGO