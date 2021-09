No. 1 - Florida cities and counties that require COVID-19 vaccines for employees could face "millions" in fines, Gov. Ron DeSantis said. Speaking at a news conference in Alachua County Monday, DeSantis said such mandates would go against a Florida law passed earlier this year that prevents businesses and government agencies from requiring vaccinations. DeSantis said the decision to get vaccinated is a "personal choice about individual health" that should be made by the employees themselves. In Florida's largest county, Miami-Dade, the police department requires any potential new police officer or new hire under the mayor’s authority to be vaccinated. All current employees are required to get tested regularly, but those who are vaccinated can opt out.

