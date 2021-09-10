Dinesh Keswani joins CloudBees as CTO

DevOps Now a Standard Practice Across Organizations to Achieve the New Competitive Advantage: Rate of Innovation. Transposit, the DevOps process orchestration company, announced results from a recent research study about the evolving roles of the chief information officer (CIO) and chief technology officer (CTO), as well as the extent of and attitudes towards adoption of DevOps practices in enterprises. Conducted in July 2021, findings from 415 CIOs and CTOs at medium and large enterprises reveal that these top executive roles have converged at the same time as both positions have taken on significantly increased responsibility for business strategy. In some organizations that have both CIOs and CTOs, these converging roles have led to overlapping responsibilities and potential friction over ownership of functions, processes or tasks. The findings also show that “rate of innovation” has become a new sought-after competitive advantage when it comes to executing on digital transformation initiatives.

