Dinesh Keswani joins CloudBees as CTO

CloudBees named engineering and technology strategy leader Dinesh Keswani as chief technology officer. Keswani most recently served as group CTO at HSBC, one of the world’s largest financial services firms. He takes over the top technology strategy and engineering position at CloudBees during a time of significant growth and expansion for the company.

