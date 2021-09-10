CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

9/11 brought about a more secure southern border, but put more scrutiny on migrants, people of color

By Julian Resendiz
borderreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Sept. 11, 2001, was the day Middle America began paying attention to the Southern border. Hundreds of miles of wall have gone up since the terrorist attacks 20 years ago. Thousands of new agents patrol empty expanses between Mexico and the U.S., and acronyms like SENTRI, FAST, CSI for trusted-traveler and pre-screened cargo have become commonplace at ports of entry.

www.borderreport.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at border with Mexico

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has been overwhelmed by an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
State
California State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Security#Airport Security#Illegal Immigrants#Border Control#Border Report#Southern#Sentri#Csi#The University Of Texas#Passports#The U S Border Patrol#Bnhr#American#Al Qaeda#Border Patrol El Paso#Mexican
The Hill

Court strikes down North Carolina voter ID law as racially biased

A panel of state judges in North Carolina struck down a voter ID law Friday, saying the law made it more difficult for Black voters to cast ballots. The judges said in their 211-page ruling that while the motivations behind the GOP-supported law were fueled largely by partisan considerations and not racial animus, the fact that they targeted Black voters still made the law discriminatory.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Ex-Algerian president Bouteflika, ousted amid protests, dies at 84

ALGIERS, Algeria — Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who fought for independence from France, reconciled his conflict-ravaged nation and was then ousted amid pro-democracy protests in 2019 after two decades in power, has died at age 84, state television announced Friday. The report on ENTV, citing a statement from the...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy