California State

Map: California wildfires poised to escalate during weather warning

By Bay Area News Group
Marin Independent Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern California’s biggest wildfires have grown aggressively this week during dry, windy weather, and a red-flag warning remains in effect over much of the Sierra Nevada. The warning, indicating heightened wildfire risk, is in place through 11 p.m. Friday and covers the northern Sierra, the southern Cascades and those ranges’ foothills, the National Weather Service said. Humidity is expected to be 15% to 30% this afternoon with winds from the west/southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

