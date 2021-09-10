CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ekahi Health names new president

By Brian McInnis
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Winnie Suen was named the new president and chief medical officer of Ekahi Health on Friday, filling a vacant position with the health care provider. She will oversee Ekahi's Central Medical Clinic, and its Ekahi Wellness center for diabetes treatment located at Kuakini Medical Clinic. “Dr. Suen is a...

spokanepublicradio.org

Panhandle Health District Names New Director

The Panhandle Health District has named Don Duffy as its new director. Duffy replaces Lora Whelan, who retired in June. Duffy has served the district for seven years as its public health services administrator. He’s been in charge of its clinical services, epidemiology and home health programs, nurse home visits...
PUBLIC HEALTH
amherstbulletin.com

Cooley Dickinson names Lynnette Watkins as new president, CEO

NORTHAMPTON — Dr. Lynnette M. Watkins, an ophthalmologist and health care administrator, has been named the new president and chief executive officer for Cooley Dickinson Health Care beginning Sept. 27. “I appreciate the board of directors and trustees for the opportunity to serve at such a well-recognized, well-respected and esteemed...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
KevinMD.com

The unvaccinated are not difficult patients

We’re getting into trouble. With headlines like “Why I am angry” and “Burnout rates at an all-time high,” physicians need to take a moment and breath. Unvaccinated people are presenting as very difficult patients that physicians dread. In his landmark article, “Taking Care of the Hateful Patient,” Dr. James Groves...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbrc.com

UAB no longer mandating employees to be vaccinated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Hospital is no longer requiring employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine, about one month after mandating the shot. UAB officials said they are reversing the vaccine mandate while they wait for details from the government about a potential federal mandate, but state leaders said this reversal wont make a huge impact right now.
HEALTH

