Ekahi Health names new president

Dr. Marrero, past President of Steward’s Good Samaritan Medical Center in Massachusetts, will now oversee five newly acquired South Florida hospitals. Steward Health Care today announced Marisela Marrero, M.D., will become Steward’s first Regional President for the South Florida Region. Dr. Marrero will oversee the five hospitals Steward acquired from Tenet Healthcare Corporation last month, including North Shore Medical Center, Coral Gables Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Palmetto General Hospital in Miami-Dade County, and Florida Medical Center in Broward County. Dr. Marrero will lead the hospitals’ efforts to respond to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, as well as to expand high-quality, physician-led healthcare to the diverse communities of South Florida. In addition to her regional role, Dr. Marrero has served as the new President of Hialeah Hospital since August.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO