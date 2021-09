BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Department of Transportation will have crews in Boone County next week. Drivers can expect the shoulders of U.S. Route 63 to be repaired Monday, Sept. 13, thru Thursday, Sept. 16. One lane will be closed between Rollings Hill Road and Old Millers Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Signs will be in place to guide traffic through work zones. All work is weather-permitting.