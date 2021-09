It was all going smooth for the No. 11 Washington volleyball team until the end of the third set. Up two sets and tied 23-23, it looked like the Huskies (2-1) were about to pull ahead for their second sweep of the season. Instead, the Fighting Illini (3-1) pushed back to deny the Huskies an easy win, keeping the set alive to an incredible 32-30 score.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO