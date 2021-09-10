CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Photos: Kris Bryant's return to Wrigley Field

The Southern
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant drew a pair of standing ovations in his first trip to to Wrigley Field since he was traded to the San Francisco Giants on July 30. See photos from the game.

thesouthern.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Kris Bryant resting on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants third baseman / outfielder Kris Bryant is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Bryant will sit on Tuesday night after Mike Yastrzemski was named San Francisco's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 323 batted balls this season, Bryant has produced a 10.8% barrel...
MLB
arcamax.com

Kris Bryant soaks in atmosphere in his 1st game back at Wrigley Field since being traded: 'This place is home to me. It always will be.'

CHICAGO — Kris Bryant had a perfect view as the San Francisco Giants’ team bus pulled up to Wrigley Field on Friday morning. Bryant, seated at the front as usual, could see Chicago Cubs fans waiting by the right-field visitors’ entrance. The image reminded him of the fans who in 2016 greeted Cubs buses when they arrived to the ballpark around 6 a.m. after winning the World Series title.
MLB
cubsinsider.com

Kris Bryant Cooked Feast for Fans, Delivered Cookies to Wrigley Employees

Theo Epstein said back in 2014 that he wanted to give fans an annual feast, not just cookies. Seven years later, the dirty dishes from that long-finished banquet are still clattering in the dishwasher and one of the chefs finally brought cookies to the table. Literally. In an emotional return...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Sports
San Francisco Chronicle

Ex-Cub Kris Bryant gets pregame spotlight, Giants win 6-1 at Wrigley

CHICAGO — Friday’s pregame activities at Wrigley Field belonged to Kris Bryant, as well they should. The new Giants outfielder won a Rookie of the Year and MVP honors with the Cubs and helped end the franchise’s long World Series drought in 2016, and he got a rapturous welcome from fans in his first appearance since getting traded July 30.
MLB
FanSided

Kris Bryant would consider returning to the Chicago Cubs

Kris Bryant is one of the most successful superstars in the history of the Chicago Cubs. He was a Rookie of the Year, multi-time All-Star, National League MVP, and World Series champion in his time playing for the Cubs. Now, he is a member of the San Francisco Giants after a big trade deadline acquisition was made this year. After the 2021 season is over, he will still be a free agent.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Kris Bryant: Not in Monday's lineup

Bryant will sit Monday against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Bryant battled wrist issues last week, exiting prematurely twice, though the only game he missed came Tuesday against the Rockies. The Giants have yet to indicate that Bryant's absence Monday is anything other than a routine day off. It's possible he is still at less than 100 percent, but he's coming off back-to-back multi-hit games, so he certainly doesn't appear to be hurt.
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
The Southern

Schwindel continues his torrid hitting pace for Cubs

The “Frank the Tank” chants rang out as Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel crossed home plate and headed toward the visitors dugout at Citizens Bank Park. Approximately 70 of his friends and family attended Wednesday’s game and those seated behind the Cubs dugout on the third-base line made themselves heard in the fifth inning. Schwindel, born and raised Livingston, New Jersey, 100 miles north of Philadelphia, hit a two-run homer in the Cubs’ 6-5 walk-off loss to the Phillies, prompting his personal cheering section to go crazy. Five were wearing white T-shirts with a picture of Schwindel and his nickname on the front, with each donning a letter on the back to collectively spell out “TANK!”.
MLB
The Southern

Lohse, unsung hero of 10th inning in Game 6 of 2011 Series, returns for the party

Most of the scoreboard highlights this weekend will center on the ninth and 11th innings of Game 6 in the 2011 World Series, when the Cardinals’ David Freese first tied the game with a two-run, two-out triple and then won it with a leadoff homer into the center-field greenery. But, what of the 10th inning when the Cardinals also fell two runs down after a home run by Texas’ Josh Hamilton?
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrigley Field#Chicago Cubs#The San Francisco Giants
The Southern

Chicago Blackhawks sign top draft pick Nolan Allan to a 3-year deal

The Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level deal with prospect Nolan Allan, the 32nd overall pick in this year’s draft. Allan’s contract carries an $870,000 salary cap hit through the 2023-24 season.. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenseman will kick off his Hawks career by playing in...
NHL
The Southern

Going to a Chicago Bears game? What to know about Soldier Field

Welcome back to Soldier Field, Chicago Bears fans. Here are some tips on how to buy tickets, get to the stadium and follow COVID-19 guidelines while you’re there. And columnist Paul Sullivan has some tips on how to get a selfie with Bears Chairman George McCaskey. COVID-19 guidelines at Soldier...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sports
The Southern

Echoes of 2011 as Cardinals make another last-minute September push for October

Early during the September rush that would launch a legend and influence a franchise’s worldview even a decade later, more than a month before David Freese toppled October records and they would see you tomorrow night, Cardinals infielder Skip Schumaker found a note resting on his chair in the visitors’ clubhouse.
MLB
The Southern

Blues prospect Perunovich shows his stuff in long-awaited return to game action

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Scott Perunovich was surprisingly jittery Thursday night. Had trouble sleeping. “Someone said it was like 550-some days,” said Perunovich, the Blues defenseman prospect. But who’s counting? Between the COVID shutdown at the end of the 2019-20 season, and shoulder surgery which prevented him from playing in...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy