Photos: Kris Bryant's return to Wrigley Field

The “Frank the Tank” chants rang out as Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel crossed home plate and headed toward the visitors dugout at Citizens Bank Park. Approximately 70 of his friends and family attended Wednesday’s game and those seated behind the Cubs dugout on the third-base line made themselves heard in the fifth inning. Schwindel, born and raised Livingston, New Jersey, 100 miles north of Philadelphia, hit a two-run homer in the Cubs’ 6-5 walk-off loss to the Phillies, prompting his personal cheering section to go crazy. Five were wearing white T-shirts with a picture of Schwindel and his nickname on the front, with each donning a letter on the back to collectively spell out “TANK!”.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO