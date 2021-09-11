CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brazil stars cleared for Premier League duty as associations agree to waive ban

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
Alisson will be able to play for Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Premier League clubs will be allowed to field their Brazilian stars this weekend after the country’s football confederation dropped its demands for FIFA to enforce rules relating to their non-appearance for international duty.

It’s understood Brazil and Chile – alongside Paraguay and Mexico – have agreed to waive the rule preventing players from playing for five days if they fail to report for international duty, following extensive talks between FIFA and the respective associations.

Premier League clubs made a collective decision not to release players if it meant them travelling to red-list countries as they would face 10 days of quarantine on their return.

Premier League bosses reacted angrily to the situation as it continued to develop on Friday, as they remained unsure whether they would be able to field some of their biggest names in the weekend’s fixtures.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who faced losing midfielder Fred for Saturday’s match against Newcastle, called it a “farce” and “a lose, lose, lose situation for everyone – national teams, players, clubs”.

Gabriel Jesus faced missing out for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola who could have been without Gabriel Jesus and goalkeeper Ederson for their game at Leicester, and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who was set to be missing Thiago Silva against Aston Villa, echoed Solskjaer’s sentiments.

Guardiola described the situation, which came after Brazil’s clash with Argentina was abandoned after health officials invaded the pitch, as “crazy”.

Tuchel added: “It makes no sense from which side you look at it. Does it make sense for Brazil? No. Does it make sense for us? No.”

Pep Guardiola called the international situation “crazy” (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool could have been without Alisson and Fabinho against Leeds, who faced missing Raphinha. However, Everton were expecting to be able to field Richarlison because the Brazilian federation had not complained specifically about his absence.

Paraguay and Mexico were earlier believed to have withdrawn similar complaints, freeing Wolves forward Raul Jimenez and Newcastle midfielder Miguel Almiron respectively.

The Football Association and the Premier League are understood to be already working closely alongside FIFA in order to find a solution with the UK Government over red-list quarantine restrictions in anticipation of a similar situation in the October international window.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce warned: “It is what it is, but it’s been even more difficult this time, especially with the South Americans involved going to countries which are red-listed.

Giovani Lo Celso is among the Argentina players forced to quarantine (Tim Keeton/PA) (PA Wire)

“Maybe the Government has to get involved the next time.”

Ironically the Argentina players who did travel to the aborted match will not be able to play, with Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia, and Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso, forced to quarantine in Croatia.

“It was a no-win situation all round,” said Villa boss Dean Smith. “Each club had to come up with the best solution for themselves. We were in between a rock and a hard place.”

The Independent

The Independent

