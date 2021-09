CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. It will be a little warmer across the area this evening than we have seen the past couple of nights. A few clouds will stream across the area late as a disturbance moves across the Heartland. There is a very slim chance a sprinkle or two could develop, but most areas will remain dry. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.