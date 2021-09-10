CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Biden vaccine mandate

WSAV-TV
 8 days ago

Local Army widow remembers husband who died by suicide. SC Republican leaders say they will fight President Biden's vaccine executive order. Biden's vaccine rules ignite instant, hot GOP opposition. Meet this week's Perfect Pets: Freddie & Virgo. Coastal Sunrise Celebration for September 10, 2021. Coastal Celebrations September 10, 2021. Virus...

www.wsav.com

San Angelo LIVE!

SURVEY: Are Americans Tired of COVID-19 Mandates?

HAMDEN, CT – Are Americans Tired of COVID-19 Mandates? A survey held by Quinnipiac University polled over 1,000 Americans and asked them questions related to COVID-19. First they were asked whether they support or oppose requiring COVID-19 vaccines of: Healthcare workers 57 percent support 40 percent oppose Federal government employees and contractors 53 percent support 45 percent oppose Employees of businesses  50 percent support 49 percent oppose Students at universities 50 percent support 48 percent oppose;  Students age 12 and over 48 percent support 49…
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US state with lowest Covid vaccine uptake rationing ventilators

Idaho, the US state with the lowest Covid vaccination rate in the country, announced Thursday it was rationing medical care and would turn patients away from ventilators if they aren't likely to recover. The northwestern state's health department said it had enacted the measure because of "the massive increase of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization" which had "exhausted" existing resources. "The situation is dire," said health department director Dave Jeppesen in a statement. "We don't have enough resources to adequately treat the patients in our hospitals, whether you are there for COVID-19 or a heart attack or because of a car accident," he added, calling on more Idaho residents to get vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Eyeing Trend, MD Provider Offers Abortion Drugs by Mail

SILVER SPRING, Md. — As the Biden administration challenges a Texas law restricting abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, Planned Parenthood for Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. residents are launching a program focused on patients accessing care at home. Dr. Serina Floyd, medical director for Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, said the Texas near-total ban on […] The post Eyeing Trend, MD Provider Offers Abortion Drugs by Mail appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SILVER SPRING, MD
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Only 2 Governors Are So Far Refusing To Take In Afghan Refugees

The majority of states have agreed to accept refugees fleeing Afghanistan, with only two states ― South Dakota and Wyoming ― so far refusing to do so. According to a HuffPost analysis, 37 states are willing to take in refugees. Another 11 have not publicly given their position and did not return a request for comment. The overwhelming support for accepting refugees highlights the political popularity of accepting wartime allies and is a contrast to recent refugee crises. Not all the states will end up housing refugees, whose final placement is made in consultation with the federal government.
IMMIGRATION
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Afghan Refugee Arrested

An Idaho man who is a convicted rapist was arrested by authorities while trying to reenter our country from Afghanistan. The Afghan refugee lived in Idaho, where he was convicted of rape in Ada County in 2010, reports the Washington Times. Ghader Heydari served time in Idaho before being released...
IDAHO STATE
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV-TV

Mortician concerned over COVID-19 deaths

CONWAY, S.C (WBTW) — As doctors battle the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, local morticians have also been keeping busy with COVID-19 deaths. George Williams, a Black mortician in Conway, said he’s worried about dying from the virus, due to the rise in COVID-19 deaths he’s seeing in his community. “I’ve...
PUBLIC HEALTH
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION

