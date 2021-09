St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies with the Special Operation Division, along with U. S. and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents, captured a 12 foot long alligator, weighing a startling 504 pounds in the area of Avery Estates. It was near the location where Timothy Satterlee Sr. went missing on Monday, August 30, 2021, one day after Hurricane Ida hit South Louisiana, creating destruction across the region.

