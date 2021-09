Piece of cake! West Virginia raced out to a 14-0 lead and was up 24-7 at the half ... and then very much held on for dear life at the end of a 27-21 thriller at home against Virginia Tech. The Hokies somehow nearly won a game they did not deserve to win and also lost a game they probably shouldn't have lost, either. It was a weird day at Mountaineer field, and today's episode attempts to sort it all out and describe what it means for the Mountaineers. Questions, critiques, positives and more are on the way when you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO