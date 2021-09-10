CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida appeals court reinstates Gov. DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates

Cover picture for the article(KUSI) – A ban on mask mandates has been reinstated in Florida. On Friday, the 1st District Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Gov. Ron Desantis, effectively barring public schools from issuing mask mandates. Desantis responded to the decision, saying “No surprise here – the 1st DCA has restored the right of parents to make the best decisions for their children. I will continue to fight for parents’ rights.”

