CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Lander Foothills by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 17:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Hot Springs and central Fremont Counties through 530 PM MDT At 440 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Crowheart to 9 miles southwest of South Pass Rest Area. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Crowheart around 450 PM MDT. South Pass Rest Area around 455 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include South Pass City and Anchor Dam. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Pass City, WY
County
Sweetwater County, WY
County
Natrona County, WY
County
Fremont County, WY
County
Sublette County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Mountains#West Wind#17 30 00#Lander Foothills#Doppler
The Hill

Court strikes down North Carolina voter ID law as racially biased

A panel of state judges in North Carolina struck down a voter ID law Friday, saying the law made it more difficult for Black voters to cast ballots. The judges said in their 211-page ruling that while the motivations behind the GOP-supported law were fueled largely by partisan considerations and not racial animus, the fact that they targeted Black voters still made the law discriminatory.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Ex-Algerian president Bouteflika, ousted amid protests, dies at 84

ALGIERS, Algeria — Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who fought for independence from France, reconciled his conflict-ravaged nation and was then ousted amid pro-democracy protests in 2019 after two decades in power, has died at age 84, state television announced Friday. The report on ENTV, citing a statement from the...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy