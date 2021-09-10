CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirsten Dunst Announces Birth of Her Second Baby Boy With Jesse Plemons

By Lindsay Weinberg
Cover picture for the articleIn a New York Times profile published Sept. 10, The Power of the Dog actress, 39, confirmed she gave birth to her second child with partner Jesse Plemons four months ago. "This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna," Kirsten shared of their son, named James Robert. "He's an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel."

