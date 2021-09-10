Missouri, neighboring states feel heightened economic toll of pandemic, Fed report says
Missouri and several neighboring states have felt the economic effects of the pandemic more acutely than the U.S. as a whole, according to a new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The report focuses on the Eighth Federal Reserve District, which includes eastern and central Missouri, all of Arkansas, and parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee.www.missouribusinessalert.com
