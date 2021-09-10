CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Dallas Officers Receive the Star of Texas Award

Cover picture for the articleSince 2003, The Star of Texas Award has highlighted the men and women first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice by the giving of their lives or have been seriously injured in the performance of their duties as a first responder. On September 10, 2021, in Austin, Texas, 46 first responders were honored for their selfless acts of bravery and heroism with The Star of Texas Award presented to them by Governor Gregg Abbott. Amongst those honored were Dallas’own Officer David Coffie, Senior Corporal James Farmer, Officer Mitchell Penton and Officer Frederick Rubin. Through their sacrifices, these officers have personified the oath of the law enforcement profession: “To protect and serve.”

