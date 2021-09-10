Currier announces new 9/11 installation

MANCHESTER — In memory of 9/11, the Currier Museum of Art has installed a focused exhibition of images of the day and its aftermath. The celebrated war photographer Jim Nachtwey happened to be at home near the World Trade Center and took remarkable photographs of the scenes of destruction and struggle. They are accompanied by a painting by the Upper Valley artist Reginald Vessey, who pictured with remarkable intensity one of the memorial fences that went up in the area.