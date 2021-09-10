CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Currier announces new 9/11 installation

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER — In memory of 9/11, the Currier Museum of Art has installed a focused exhibition of images of the day and its aftermath. The celebrated war photographer Jim Nachtwey happened to be at home near the World Trade Center and took remarkable photographs of the scenes of destruction and struggle. They are accompanied by a painting by the Upper Valley artist Reginald Vessey, who pictured with remarkable intensity one of the memorial fences that went up in the area.

The Hill

Court strikes down North Carolina voter ID law as racially biased

A panel of state judges in North Carolina struck down a voter ID law Friday, saying the law made it more difficult for Black voters to cast ballots. The judges said in their 211-page ruling that while the motivations behind the GOP-supported law were fueled largely by partisan considerations and not racial animus, the fact that they targeted Black voters still made the law discriminatory.
NBC News

Ex-Algerian president Bouteflika, ousted amid protests, dies at 84

ALGIERS, Algeria — Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who fought for independence from France, reconciled his conflict-ravaged nation and was then ousted amid pro-democracy protests in 2019 after two decades in power, has died at age 84, state television announced Friday. The report on ENTV, citing a statement from the...
