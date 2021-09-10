CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What things can parents do to keep their child safe from COVID-19 in daycare?

 8 days ago
Parents grow concerned for their children who are too young to become vaccinated as they are exposed to children who have been. They could be carrying the virus.

In August, 30,000 children were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19.

States with high child vaccine rates have had low hospitalizations, while states with low child vaccine rates are seeing high hospitalizations.

Daycare is also a major concern.

How can parents keep their kids in daycare safe?

Doctors suggest to ask about the ventilation inside the daycare as well as what they did about vaccines.

If they didn’t require vaccinations, a parent could take their child elsewhere if possible.

All parents can do is worry about what they can control, which is whether they or their children who are old enough to become vaccinated get the shot.

Kansas City Star

MO dad who gave 7 of his kids COVID: Nurses ‘can’t even stop to clean up the vomit’

From his Kansas City hospital bed, 42-year-old Ben Anderson, of Cameron, Missouri, had a message for those who, like him, have for whatever reason not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine: “These nurses, doctors, are overwhelmed. They are doing the best they can but the emergency rooms are so busy with COVID patients they can’t even stop to clean up the vomit from one patient before they get a code blue and have to run because someone is dying. They are not showing us that on the nightly news. People don’t get it. This is not the sniffles.”
MISSOURI STATE
Thrive Global

How Do You Parent a Strong-Willed Child?

Some kids are just easier than others. They appear to come out of the womb knowing how to say “please” and “thank you.” They rarely cause any trouble. They never make a scene in public. They do whatever their parents ask of them. As much as you may dream of...
KIDS
kq2.com

What to do if your child is exposed to Covid-19 at school

Ping! It's the email you've been dreading -- your child may have been exposed to Covid-19 at school. How are you to cope with the possibility of 10 days of quarantine and the fear that your child -- or another member of the family -- may fall ill?. Plan well...
KIDS
sciencenewsforstudents.org

How COVID-19 testing plans can keep kids safe in school

Backpack? Check. Notebooks and pencils? Check. Coronavirus test? Check. This fall, many kids and teens have left Zoom school behind and returned to the classroom. To keep them safe, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, advises that schools employ a range of measures to protect against COVID-19. These include social distancing, masking for all students and teachers and improved filtering of classroom air. The CDC also recommends testing students regularly for the coronavirus.
EDUCATION
goodhousekeeping.com

5 Things Parents Can Do in the Morning to Have a Better Afternoon, According to a Nutritionist

Getting your family mobilized and out the door on weekdays is a major feat. There are outfits to pick, mouths to feed, backpacks to organize, and a variety of challenges that change on a daily basis. Then there’s the after-school slump, when to be honest, everyone in the family could use an energy boost. That’s where nutritionist Stefani Sassos, R.D., of the Good Housekeeping Institute comes in. She wants you (and your kids!) to have more productive, less stressful afternoons—and, believe it or not, that starts the second your alarm goes off. A healthy, happy morning routine is the secret.
YOGA
primenewsghana.com

What is digital citizenship? Tips to keep your child safe from cyberbullying

The advancement of technology and social media has made our lives a lot easier. At the same time, there is no denying that it has put us at the risk of falling prey to cybercrime. There has been a constant rise in cases of cyber theft, catfishing and cyberbullying from...
KIDS
CBS News

U.S. "losing" battle to keep young kids safe from COVID-19, doctor says

The Biden administration is preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Meanwhile, with millions of children returning to the classroom after Labor Day, administration officials said they won't rush the process to approve vaccines for children under 12. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports on the response to the pandemic from Washington, and Dr. Mark Kline, the physician-in-chief and chief academic officer for Children's Hospital New Orleans, joined CBSN to discuss.
KIDS
hometownfocus.us

This childproofing checklist can help keep kids safe

It’s not long before newborns who need their parents to cater to their every need become toddlers who can’t wait to go exploring on their own. The curiosity can come quickly, which underscores how important it is for parents to childproof their homes. Childproofing is essential in the nursery where...
KIDS
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals a major way to keep children under 12 safe from COVID-19

Children who can’t be vaccinated right now need the support of their families to stay safe from COVID-19, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. How to keep kids safe from COVID-19 Fauci told CNN over the weekend that children need support...
KIDS
unicefusa.org

How Parents Can Support Kids' Mental Health During COVID-19

Kids and teens struggled with stress, anxiety and depression before the pandemic. It's time for families to create a healthier new normal. COVID-19 has dealt heavy blows to young people’s social, emotional and behavioral well-being. Many kids and adolescents have struggled academically with school closures, limited access to teachers and coaches, the frustrations of remote learning and poor internet connectivity. During lockdowns and quarantines, some have had to face the death of loved ones — without the chance to hug them goodbye. For many, the pandemic has also brought economic hardship. And kids are sad, angry and depressed over having missed graduations and other important events. The CDC warns that the trauma they’ve experienced may affect them for the rest of their lives.
KIDS
Thrive Global

One Thing Every Parent Ought To Teach Their Child

For many of us, facing negative emotions can be a dreadful experience. I would throw a tantrum or lock myself up when my emotions got the best of me. Not surprisingly, a lot of us have had similar responses. And that’s because we were never equipped with the tools to self-soothe when we were upset.
KIDS
healththoroughfare.com

Are Vaccinated People Safe From Long COVID-19?

What is long COVID-19? A direct response to this question is one of the reasons why long COVID-19 itself was difficult to identify and difficult to research. It’s difficult to understand. Long COVID-19 symptoms overlap with other diseases, namely what was formerly known as chronic fatigue syndrome. Something you can’t describe is difficult to study.
PUBLIC HEALTH
We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

