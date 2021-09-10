What things can parents do to keep their child safe from COVID-19 in daycare?

Parents grow concerned for their children who are too young to become vaccinated as they are exposed to children who have been. They could be carrying the virus.

In August, 30,000 children were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19.

States with high child vaccine rates have had low hospitalizations, while states with low child vaccine rates are seeing high hospitalizations.

Daycare is also a major concern.

How can parents keep their kids in daycare safe?

Doctors suggest to ask about the ventilation inside the daycare as well as what they did about vaccines.

If they didn’t require vaccinations, a parent could take their child elsewhere if possible.

All parents can do is worry about what they can control, which is whether they or their children who are old enough to become vaccinated get the shot.

